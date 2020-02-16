GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.