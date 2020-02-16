GAM Holding AG Sells 10,546 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

