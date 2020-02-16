GAM Holding AG Sells 39,993 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

