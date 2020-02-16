GAM Holding AG Takes Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WABCO by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 18.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the third quarter valued at $309,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

