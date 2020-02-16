Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

