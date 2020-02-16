Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Garmin worth $48,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 373,927 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.