Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Generac worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $113.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $117.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.