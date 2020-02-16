General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

