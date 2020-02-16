Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Genuine Parts worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

