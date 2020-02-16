Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.24% of Genuine Parts worth $969,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $96.47. 641,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.