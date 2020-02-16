Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

