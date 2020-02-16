Glassman Wealth Services Buys 9,941 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 15.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.66% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $41,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 152,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 56,917 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 340,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $43.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

