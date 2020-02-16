Glassman Wealth Services Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

