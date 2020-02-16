Glenview Trust Co Has $22.29 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $112,240,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

