Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

