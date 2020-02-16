Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 10,065 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Addus Homecare accounts for approximately 0.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.18% of Addus Homecare worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $104.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In related news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,276.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $98,989.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $674,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,529 shares of company stock worth $3,581,751 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.