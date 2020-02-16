Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 24,070 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.17% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $35.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

