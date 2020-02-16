Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 28,155 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Malibu Boats comprises 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.38% of Malibu Boats worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $4,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 94,855 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

