Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.24% of R1 RCM worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

