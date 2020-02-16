Globeflex Capital L P Buys 12,703 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Kforce accounts for about 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.57% of Kforce worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kforce by 249.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Kforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 161.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of KFRC opened at $33.93 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

