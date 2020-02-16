Globeflex Capital L P Buys 14,065 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.17% of ePlus worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 809.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.