Globeflex Capital L P Buys 16,467 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up about 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.39% of Lantheus worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 316.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 422,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 246,695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $767,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

