Globeflex Capital L P Buys 18,167 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises about 0.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.32% of Extreme Networks worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.42 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

