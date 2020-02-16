Globeflex Capital L P Buys 28,855 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 500.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FormFactor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.