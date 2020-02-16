Globeflex Capital L P Buys 9,369 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,452,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

NYSE:BAH opened at $76.65 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

