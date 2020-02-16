Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

