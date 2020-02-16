Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,020.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,263,900. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:SEM opened at $25.51 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $25.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

