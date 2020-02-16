Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.43% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.