Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.42% of Ryerson worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.