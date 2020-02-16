Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.26% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.14 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 53,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $590,502.08. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.