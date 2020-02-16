Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,275 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.20% of Hanger worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hanger by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hanger by 1,364.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hanger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Hanger news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $485,712.50. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Hanger Inc has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

