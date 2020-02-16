Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.20% of M/I Homes worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $42.90 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

