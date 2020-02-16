Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.17% of Patrick Industries worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,759 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $664,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares in the company, valued at $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,087 shares of company stock worth $5,327,618. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

