Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.22% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.