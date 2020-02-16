Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,598.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $424.58 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $426.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.54.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

