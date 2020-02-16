Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $117.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.