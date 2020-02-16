Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

