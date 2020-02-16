Globeflex Capital L P Has $4.01 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,413 shares of company stock worth $4,039,099. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

