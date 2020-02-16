Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.30% of i3 Verticals worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.87 on Friday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

