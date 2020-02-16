Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.31% of Vectrus worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE VEC opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.