Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.22% of RadNet worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,692,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in RadNet by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after buying an additional 327,967 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RadNet by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.