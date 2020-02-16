Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average is $236.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.