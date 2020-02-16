Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 13,897 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Ruth’s Hospitality Group accounts for about 0.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.43% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $565,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

