Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 14,215 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Koppers makes up approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.38% of Koppers worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.