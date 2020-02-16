Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 17,112 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Perficient worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,095 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $52.19 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

