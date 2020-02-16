Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 17,878 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Atkore International Group accounts for 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.33% of Atkore International Group worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 401.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 324.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $42.16 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $83,875.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

