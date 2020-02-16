Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 20,732 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.77% of Mastercraft Boat worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3,007.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.65 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

