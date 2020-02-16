Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 44,694 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Outfront Media worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 199,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

