Globeflex Capital L P Raises Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.32% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

