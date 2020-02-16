Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

